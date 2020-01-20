LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor, an investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), has led to Manna Inc., a Louisville based franchisee of 99 Wendy’s and Fazoli’s restaurants will pay a civil money penalty of $157,114 for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

WHD investigators determined Manna Inc. violated child labor requirements by allowing 14-year-old and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours, and for more hours than allowed by law.

Investigators found 446 minors across their 99 locations in nine states worked before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on school nights, worked more than 3 hours on a school day or worked more than 8 hours on a non-school day – all FLSA violations.

“Child labor laws exist to ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils, in Louisville, Kentucky. “We encourage all employers to review their employment obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance.”

WHD investigators found the violations at restaurant locations in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.