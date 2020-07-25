Louisville bars to be monitored for COVID-19 safety as case totals rise in Kentucky

The mayor said if numbers continue to go up, the city will look at restricting bars' hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not hard to notice the steps Shopbar is taking to stay safe. When you stop in for a drink and some food, you'll see signs in every direction enforcing safety.

"We have been so diligent about reopening and we have a mask policy. We take temperatures at the door. Everything is 6 feet apart. We bought gallons of hand sanitizer that's everywhere," said Natasha Sud, one of the co-owners.

She's worried their efforts won't be enough to prevent closing for a second time.

"It's unfortunate it's only happening because other bars aren't following the guidelines," Sud said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the state will have to close bars if the virus isn't brought under control.

"If you're a bar and you're not doing what you're required, you're shutting yourself down," Beshear said. "I say that knowing that there are many out there that are really trying, and sadly, they might be hurt by those that are not."

Mayor Greg Fischer pointed out more eyes will specifically be on bars in the coming days. He said if numbers continue to go up, they will look at restricting their hours.

"This weekend there will be more of our Public Health and Wellness folks out at the bar scene to see what's going on, to counsel the bar owners, give them feedback on what they're doing right and what they're doing wrong," Fischer said. "I am concerned about some of the conduct that's being reported at some of our bars. People close together, lines outside with people too close together."

Some videos on the public snapchat map, show crowds of people at bars around town. In many instances, they are not social distancing, and some, are not wearing masks.

"It's really just the time to, in life to, care about other people and not put yourself first," Sud said.

