Louisville-area baristas go on strike, siting coffee companies' failure to negotiate union contracts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coffee shop employees in Louisville are gathering outside their places of work on Monday to protest the companies refusing to negotiate contract agreements.

Around 6 a.m., some baristas and supervisors have hung up their aprons and stopping working for one day to picket outside of the Sungeros on Preston Street.

Officials told WHAS11 that all Sungeros coffee shops are closed this morning. Employees from some Starbucks, Heine Bros and Sunergos locations are participating.

At least five Starbucks in the Louisville-area are close on Monday, including, the Clarksville, Baxter Avenue, 3rd and Central, Factory Avenue and Elizabethtown locations.

Workers are striking for a new contact outside of Sunergos Coffee on Preston St. They want a livable wage before they come back to work.



Employees are protesting against the coffee companies' refusal to negotiate contract agreements with baristas and retaliation against union supporters, according to a news release from Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

Union baristas across Kentuckiana are uniting to call Sunergos and Starbucks to boost wages and improve jobs so employees can keep us with rising rents and other costs.

Baristas at Sunergos and Starbucks filed Unfair Labor Practice charges alleging both companies violated their federally-guaranteed freedom to organize unions and collectively negotiate contracts for their wages, benefits, schedules, and other job standards.

"We are not making any coffee today to send Sunergos a message: it's time to stop stalling. It's time to sit down with us to reach an agreement that respects our work and invests in the baristas who make Sunergos’ growth and success possible," Bekah Ryherd, Sunergos Coffee barista and member of the union negotiating committee, said.

According to the release, both Sunergos and Starbucks have failed to negotiate collective bargaining agreements with their baristas despite months of attempts by workers to make progress to a contract.

“The changes we want Starbucks to make are reasonable. We want respect for the work we put in. We want to build a true partnership between baristas and management. We want better jobs that give us a fair return on the hours and effort we put into making Starbucks an incredibly profitable corporation," Sean Sluder, Starbucks barista at the Elizabethtown location, said.

There will be a rally on Monday at noon at the Mazzoli federal Building in downtown Louisville followed by a march to picket at Sunergos Coffee on 5th Street, according to the release.

