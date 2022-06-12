Construction on Bardstown Road delayed due to weather, supply shortages

Crews still have to install a crosswalk at Bardstown and Morton, restripe other crosswalks, install push-activated lights and complete landscaping.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The construction work on Bardstown Road is going to last a little longer than expected.

A newsletter from Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong says because of weather-related delays and supply shortages, all of the work should be completed by April 2023.

Crews still have to install a crosswalk at Bardstown and Morton, restripe other crosswalks, install push-activated lights and complete landscaping.

Contractors cannot do these types of projects once the temperature consistently stays below 50 degrees Chambers Armstrong said.

