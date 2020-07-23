Louisville bar temporarily closes as COVID-19 cases rise

A photo from July 19 shows a large crowd gathering outside Baxter's.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As COVID-19 cases in Kentucky rise, one Louisville bar announced it will close for the safety of its employees and customers.

Baxter's 942 Bar and Grill in the Highlands said it will close with hopes of reopening by the end of the month or whenever the state sees a decrease in new cases.

"We apologize for this inconvenience but Baxter's 942 is firmly resolved to do its part in stopping the spread of the virus," the bar said in a statement on social media.

During a town hall Saturday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said bars are a "significant problem" in addition to people traveling to high-risk areas and spreading it when they return.

A photo from July 19 shows a large crowd gathered outside the bar. Baxter's originally reopened under Kentucky's COVID-19 guidelines June 27.

Several businesses have closed permanently since the start of the pandemic, including Rye on Market. The restaurants announced its last day would be Saturday after more than eight years of business.

