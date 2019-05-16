LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bars make money from serving drinks, but a Louisville family accuses a Valley Station bar of putting profits over safety.

Mylachi Malone who was allegedly drinking at Brewskee’s Sports Bar and Grill on January 25th, drove the wrong way down Interstate 265 and hit another car head-on. Matthew Stevens was the driver of the car. Both men died, and the family of Stevens is suing Brewskee's bar.

“Every time my kids and I have to go through it, it’s just reliving that night again and I don’t want another family to have to go through it,” wife of Matthew Stevens, Billie Jo Stevens said. Stevens was a father to three young girls. “He could’ve come home to us that night if decisions were made differently.”

Stevens family attorney, T.J. Smith, said Malone was over-served alcohol at Brewskee’s bar before he drove the wrong way on the Gene Snyder.

“Drunk driving kills we all know that, but what people don’t take into consideration all the time is that bars have a responsibility to help prevent that,” Smith said.

Smith said the bar violated Kentucky’s alcoholic beverages law, (KRS 244.080).

“If a bar serves an obviously intoxicated person and they go out and create mayhem or death, the negligence and acts of that person are imputed back to the bar,” Smith said.

Smith said a Facebook video led to evidence.

“Mylachi was doing a lot of shots,” Smith said.

In the video, Malone is seen taking shots with friends at Brewskee’s bar.

In a separate investigation, Louisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control claims Brewskee’s bar served a minor the same night Malone was there. According to the ABC report, a friend saw Malone put his head down on the table and appeared to be passed out.

Smith said the coroner's report showed Malone’s alcohol blood level was 0.197.

“DUI is 0.08 so he was two and a half times drunk – almost 3 times drunk,” Smith said.

Brewskee’s bar did not get back to WHAS11 for comment.

