Man dubbed 'Mr. Smooth' arrested for string of Louisville bank robberies

Salvador Abdul Jones LMPD dubbed 'Mr. Smooth' is in custody in Nashville, Tennessee for targeting six banks in Kentuckiana starting on April 2.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A string of bank robberies committed in just one month led to an arrest of a man Louisville police dubbed "Mr. Smooth."

Salvador Abdul Jones is in custody in Nashville, Tennessee for targeting six banks in Kentuckiana starting on April 2.

Four of the Louisville bank locations were:

401 S. Fourth Street

3095 Breckinridge Ln

3808 Lexington Rd

4951 Brownsboro Rd

The other two locations Jones targeted were in Shively and New Albany, Indiana.

"We named him 'Mr. Smooth' because when we interviewed all our victims he had a very cool calm demeanor about himself," Det. Ben Dean in LMPD's robbery unit said. "He never presented himself as being overbearing or threatening; he was very smooth and methodical in the way he approached the tellers and also in the way he would leave and flee the scene."

Police said Jones didn't show a weapon when he committed the crimes, but demanded cash.

The most recent robbery happened on May 5 inside US Bank on Brownsboro Road near Herr Lane. Police tried chasing Jones from that location when he drove away.

"Officers lost sight of [Jones] briefly where he pulled into a parking lot through an alley and then abandoned the car there," Dean said.

LMPD found the car in downtown. The department investigated the case with FBI Louisville and the police department in Nashville, Tennessee which is where Jones was on parole for a carjacking case.

Mr. Smooth was arrested in Nashville where he admitted to the robberies two days after the sixth one.

LMPD said investigators are still determining how much money Jones stole, but said they recovered some of it. The police department plans to charge him with four counts of robbery in the second degree.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.