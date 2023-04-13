Attorney: Louisville bank gunman left concerning note before shooting

911 audio shows how the gunman's mother panickily called authorities to report her son after being notified by the roommate about the note.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who killed five people at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville earlier this week left a concerning note for his roommate prior to the shooting, a lawyer for the gunman's family says.

Attorney Pete Palmer said the 25-year-old gunman was seeking mental health treatment for anxiety and depression.

He said the shooter was on medication and working with a psychiatrist and counselor, but couldn't say how long the treatment was going for.

Palmer said the shooter left a concerning note that worried his roommate.

Newly released 911 audio shows how the gunman's mother panickily called authorities to report her son after being notified by the roommate about the note.

"I don’t know what to do, I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a really good kid,” she told dispatchers. “I don’t know anything, he doesn’t even own a gun — I don’t know where he would have gotten anything.”

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the gunman legally purchased the rifle used in the shooting just six days prior.

Palmer said the shooter texted family members saying "I love you" minutes before opening fire on several employees meeting in a conference room.

He said family members drove to the bank to find the gunman, but it was too late.

Immediately after the shooting, local and federal law enforcement agencies were seen investigating the shooter's Camp Taylor home.

Gwinn-Villaroel said authorities found "items of interest" in the home, but details about what was found have not been released.

Palmer said police have the gunman's note and the family has not seen it at this time.

The family has also asked the state medical examiner to look into the possibility that prior concussions may have contributed to the mass shooting, according to Palmer.

