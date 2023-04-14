What happened inside MetroSafe as the Louisville mass shooting unfolded

Example video title will go here for this video

"It was one of the calls I'll never forget," Dana Frost, a call taker for MetroSafe, said.

'You have to compartmentalize it'

"I don't know, I just saw a lot of blood," the woman replies.

Frost can be heard later asking what kind of injuries the victims had sustained.

"Yes, but I'm in a closet hiding," the woman says.

"Eight or nine have been shot?" Frost asks. "Are you with any of them?"

"I don't know, probably eight or nine?" the woman replies.

During the graphic 911 audio released earlier this week, Frost asks the woman how many people are hurt.

Frost is one of MetroSafe's call takers who gather information from people who call to report an emergency. At the same time, call takers are sending that information to a dispatcher who will then send first responders.

"It was...it was chaotic, but I'm okay," Frost said. "I wouldn't say it was one of my worst calls. It was one of the calls I'll never forget, to sit there and listen to someone who's hiding and hear what's going on in the background is unreal."

The woman was calling from inside a closet with a colleague after witnessing the 25-year-old gunman open fire on his co-workers during a board meeting.

Dana Frost was the calming voice on the other end of a chaotic 911 call from a woman inside the Old National Bank during Monday's mass shooting .

Repeated reassurance : 'It felt like forever.'

As Frost stayed on the line with the woman in the closet, gunshots can be heard in the background.

She said in the three and a half years she has been a call taker, it's something she has never experienced before.

It didn't impact her at the moment because she was focused on getting information that would help emergency responders.

"Now, it's kind of crazy to listen to the call and hear that and think of how things could have been different had he found her," she said.

During the call, Frost can be heard reassuring the woman that emergency responders were on their way.

"We've got everybody coming, okay?" she tells the woman.

"Okay," the woman says. A moment passes. "How long will it be before they get here?"

"They're already on their way," Frost replies.

"I know, but how long?" she asks again, almost pleading.

Frost recalls how that moment felt like forever. She said after listening back to the call she wishes she had just kept talking to the woman.

"There was a lot of dead air," she said. "I wish I'd kept reassuring her that help was coming. Even if I don't know the outcome, I just have to keep telling them, they're coming, they're coming."

Frost says she still hasn't met the woman on the other end of that phone call. If she ever gets the chance, she said just wants to hug her.

"I wanted to hug her that day, to reach through the phone and hug her," she said. "I just felt so bad for her."