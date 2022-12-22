Louisville Ballet cancels all remaining performances of 'Nutcracker'

"We know that this is the right decision at this time."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All remaining performances of the Brown-Forman's "Nutcracker" have been canceled due to the incoming winter storm.

Officials said ticket holders have already been alerted of the cancelations.

The following shows have been canceled:

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The holiday classic began on Dec. 9 and was meant to end Friday.

Louisville Ballet, working with Kentucky Performing Arts, said the cancelations were "due to dangerous, inclement weather conditions" rolling through Kentuckiana just days before the holiday weekend.

"We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. The safety of our patrons, the Kentucky Center Kentucky Performing Arts staff and volunteers, and the entire Louisville Ballet team is very important to us," the ballet said on Facebook. "While we are disappointed to not have the opportunity to gather in the theater for the final performances of our beloved holiday tradition, we know that this is the right decision at this time."

Any questions can be directed to the Louisville Ballet Box Office's email.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in the the commonwealth ahead of Winter Storm Elliot. It begins on Thursday, Dec. 22.

