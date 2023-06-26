Louisville Bail Project to stop paying cash bails in July; What we know

The nonprofit hopes to work with government leaders to look at other pretrial justice systems and advocate for a minimized use of cash bail.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bail Project is shifting its intentions by moving away from paying cash bails for those who can't afford it to an advocacy-based role.

The nonprofit said in a press release that they hope to work with government leaders to look at other pretrial justice systems and advocate for a minimized use of cash bail.

“Over the past five years of our work in Louisville, we have helped more than 4,200 low-income Kentuckians and amassed extensive, unparalleled evidence that most people return to court at high rates without the financial incentive of bail,” David Gaspar, chief executive officer of the Bail Project, said. “Armed with this evidence, The Bail Project now stands ready to make its case to state and local governments that cash bail is an unnecessary part of an effective pretrial system, and to collaborate in creating long-term solutions.”

For five years in Louisville, the organization provided free bail assistance to low-income Kentuckians and supportive services like court notifications, travel assistance, and referrals to voluntary supportive services like employment assistance, supportive housing, and clinical services for mental illnesses and substance dependence.

“With basic support, our Louisville clients – individuals who would have otherwise been jailed pretrial as the result of unaffordable bail – have made 91% of their court appearances and attended more than 16,000 court dates,” Carrie Cole, Louisville operations manager for the Bail Project, said.

The nonprofit will stop receiving referrals for the program on July 10.

The Bail Project will continue to provide free bail assistance in nearly 20 other parts of the country.

“Our work demonstrates the potential success of a pretrial system that relies on supportive services such as court reminders, transportation assistance, as well as voluntary referrals to housing, employment, mental health, and drug treatment services rather than on money bail," Cole said.

