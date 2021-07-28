Louisville restaurant, community organizations host back-to-school supply drive

Lucretia's Kitchen, Sowing Seeds of Faith, Russell Place of Promise and Chef Space came together for a "Kitchen to Classroom" back to school event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside Lucretia's Kitchen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, volunteers are cooking up something special for the community. The restaurant is partnering with other local organizations to host a back-to-school supply drive this month.

The "Kitchen to Classroom" drive has been active since July 9 and organizers will accept items through July 31. The groups are hoping to collect 200 backpacks filled with school supplies that can be given out to families in the Louisville area.

"I want them to feel reassured - like somebody has their back," said Lucretia Thompson, owner of Lucretia's Kitchen.

Organizers also hope to lift spirits up with a Back to School Bash on July 31. The celebration will feature performances, free haircuts, food and a DJ. The goal is to have a good time while helping local families during the back-to-school season.

"I want them to see joy. I want them to see love. I want them to see community," said Christian Butler, the outreach specialist for Russell Place of Promise.

Other organizations involved in the event include Sowing Seeds of Faith and Chef Space.

Event information

Kitchen to Classroom Back to School Bash

Saturday, July 31

1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1812 W. Muhammad Ali

The following items will be accepted for the school supply drive:

Backpacks

Folders

Pens

Wide space notebooks

Assorted 2-pocket folders

Colored pencils

Glue

Crayons

Kleenex packs

Hand sanitizer

Markers

Pencils

Erasers

Notebooks

Binders

Pencil sharpeners

Loose-leaf paper

Organizers/dividers

Highlighters

Scissors

**Shoe donations will also be accepted at the event on July 31

Items can be dropped off at these locations:

Chef Space (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

1812 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts (Sunday-Saturday, noon - 8 p.m.)

3912 Bardstown Road

307 Wallace Ave.

Kentucky Straight Ice (Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. 4:30 p.m.)

511 Obyrne Ave. Suite 202

Bae's Bakehouse (Thurs.-Fri, 8 a.m. - noon; Sat.-Sun., 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

1164 S. Brook Street

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

