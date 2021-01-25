'Thank God she wasn’t in her playpen': 10-month-old injured after suspected drunk driver crashes into Louisville house

The baby girl was pinned under the car until her father grabbed her from the debris.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 10-month-old girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit with a car in her own home. Early Saturday morning a drunk driver crashed through a home on South Fifth St.

“I looked at our house, I mean, it’s just hard to imagine,” the girl’s mother Lisa Fulcher said. “I’m just really thankful that we’re all here.”

Fulcher spoke to us from the hospital, after her daughter Aubriella got out of surgery to treat a burn. She got the burn after being pinned under the car that burst through the home.

“He literally made our house a drive-thru,” Fulcher said.

That night Aubriella was sleeping in her playpen but was woken up by the dog barking. Her parents took her out, and she was playing on the floor while they watched tv.

“Thank God that she wasn’t in her playpen, because the playpen was mangled underneath that car,” Fulcher said.

The parents heard their daughter's screams, and Aubriella’s father dove to get her out of all the debris. The car drove through their home, all the way to the back door.

“He didn’t hit the brakes, he didn’t try to turn that wheel,” Fulcher said. “He was still accelerating in our home.”

Police arrested the driver, 23-year-old Brandon Castro. His arrest citation shows he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest.

Fulcher said he tried to run away from the scene, but Aubriella’s father and some neighbors kept him there until police arrived.

Castro is currently in custody.

Aubriella is now recovering after surgery for her burn. She also has a skull fracture.

It’ll be a long road to recovery, but Fulcher is going to take it day by day.

“As far as the house goes, it's things it can all be replaced we’re just thankful that we have our baby,” Fulcher said.

Fulcher said this is not the first time an incident has happened at this corner. She wants to petition the city to put guard rails up in front of the house. The house is currently unlivable. Even if it was, Fulcher said she wouldn’t feel safe there.

“I just really wish people would take into consideration before jumping behind the wheel intoxicated. There are so many options to get where you need to be besides driving,” Fulcher said.

Lisa’s brother set up a GoFundMe for the family, which you can find here.