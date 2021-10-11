"Healing through the arts": Using public spaces to increase art access in Louisville

The Fund for the Arts will increase access to the arts in Louisville neighborhoods using billboards and the ceilings of TARC buses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fund for the Arts, a non-profit committed to building a vibrant community through the power of the arts, announced a new initiative to increase access to the arts by using public spaces in Louisville neighborhoods.

The theme for the project, titled "ArtsHeal," is "healing through the arts" and sees public spaces, like billboards and the ceilings of TARC buses, converted into works of art.

Other public art elements of this project are still in development in the Parkland and California neighborhoods and will be announced in the coming months.

This program is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts’ (NEA) Our Town grant awarded to Louisville Metro Government and Fund for the Arts.

“The arts play a crucial role in healing our communities and making our city a more beautiful and enriching place to live,” President & CEO of the Fund for the Arts, Andre Kimo Stone Guess said. “The ArtsHeal project turns nontraditional, everyday spaces into canvases where artists can share their work and reach new audiences.”

Participating billboards can be found in the Schnitzelburg, Smoketown, Park Hill, Shelby Park and Shively neighborhoods in Louisville.

The artworks can also be found on TARC “Michelangelo” spaces on the ceilings of 25 buses in circulation throughout the city.

