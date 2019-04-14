Her paintings put a focus on the unforgotten faces of Louisville's violence.

"At this point, I think it is my responsibility to provide the service that I do, which is healing," Jaylin Stewart told WHAS11.

She first began the paintings after her cousin Demond Ramsey's 2015 shooting death. Since then, some of the city's most high-profile murder victims are coming back to life on a canvas that is full of color and character.

As the country sets aside a week to address youth violence, Stewart calls her work bittersweet. "It is something that should not be ignored. We wouldn't have a youth violence prevention week if youth violence is not an issue in this country," Stewart said.

Stewart's work now includes a painting of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in California last month. Stewart decided to paint him because of the influence she says he had on her.

"Thank you to him for providing his music because he's helped heal me when I had a broken heart, so I just wanted to honor him and give him my gift as well," Stewart said.

Stewart can relate to losing someone to violence - and in a way - is taking a different approach to the healing. It's something she never wanted or planned to paint, but it's a passion she wants to spread.

"Help bring awareness to senseless violence and try to help bring more hope and positivity to this country," she said.

Stewart was given a full ride to the Kentucky College and Art and Design where she plans to attend for the next four years. She also plans to send her painting of Nipsey Hussle to his family.

