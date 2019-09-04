LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – We’re just under a month until the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby and Woodford Reserve is celebrating with a special signing of its commemorative Derby bottle.

Artist Keith Anderson and master distiller Chris Morris met with more than 100 guests at the Monday signing at Woodford Reserve in Versailles.

This is the second year the Louisville native and Brown Foreman employee has designed the unique bottle.

His current and past Derby bottles are featured in a special exhibit at the Frazier History Museum.