Red Cross upgrading Kentucky region headquarters

The Red Cross said they have raised $6.3 million of the $15 million needed to fund the upgrades.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross has announced a new $15 million fundraising campaign to fund upgrades to their Kentucky region headquarters.

Officials broke ground on the upgrades Tuesday.

The Red Cross said the upgrades will ensure they have the tools to expand their reach and provide more hope across Kentuckiana.

The upgraded center will hold a modern blood donor center, a disaster operations center for both Kentucky and southern Indiana, as well as one of three service to armed forces call centers in the world.

“This area remains the heart of the region's health care hub and is ideally suited to providing lifesaving blood to assisting members of the armed forces – to responding to disasters both large and small to providing critical first aid and emergency training and also assisting members of our international communities,” CEO Steve Cunanan said.

The project is expected to be completed in two years.

To learn more about the project and how you can donate, click here.

