Judge allows Louisville Archdiocese to join lawsuit brought by parishioners against priest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County judge granted the Louisville Archdiocese’s motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought by parishioners against a long-time south Louisville priest.

A civil lawsuit alleges Father Anthony Ngo is wrongfully using church money by converting some funds donated to the parish for his own personal use.

Ngo has been pastor at St. John Vianney's in south Louisville for two decades.

Those bringing the suit against Ngo said they were removed from their volunteer roles on the parish council after raising concerns about church finances.

According to the Archdiocese of Louisville, a parish council consults with and supports its pastor. The pastor decides when the council meets and takes action.

According to court documents, the Archdiocese asked to join the lawsuit as a defendant because "the donations in question would be the property of its parish."

Court records show the lawyer representing the parishioners bringing the suit asked the judge to deny the Archdiocese's motion to intervene saying Ngo is adequately represented by his attorney.

The judge granted the Archdiocese's motion to intervene Thursday, meaning they will now be included as a defendant on the case.

According to the order, the judge found the Archdiocese does have cause to join the suit because the donations in question were, "made by the parishioners to benefit St. John Vianney, the parish, and not the Defendant personally."

The judge also said she thought the Archdiocese's interests would have aligned more with the parishioners bringing the suit because "both would seem to desire that the funds donated to the parish actually reach and be used by the parish."

WHAS11 is still waiting to hear if the judge is going to grant a motion filed by the Archdiocese to dismiss this case completely. There's no timeline yet on when we can expect that ruling to come down.

WHAS11 asked the Archdiocese for an interview about why they are intervening in the case. In an email, they replied they couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

