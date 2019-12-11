LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Archdiocese of Louisville, Kentucky says the Catholic archbishop is doing well after a seven-hour surgery for his ongoing cancer treatment.

News outlets citing The Record report 73-year-old Archbishop Joseph Kurtz announced Tuesday that the surgery was successful. The Record is a paper published by the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Kurtz says he is up, walking and hoping for a full recovery.

RELATED: Louisville archbishop announces cancer diagnosis

Kurtz announced in July that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and would be undergoing treatment in North Carolina. His surgery was performed at the Cancer Institute in Durham, North Carolina.

In October, Kurtz said he completed chemotherapy and would know by Thanksgiving what other long-term treatments or limitations he would face.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.