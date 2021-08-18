Archbishop Kurtz submitting resignation from Louisville Archdiocese following 75th birthday

Following the Code of Canon Law, the archbishop is required to resign on his 75th birthday. According to the Archdiocese, Kurtz turned 75 this month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Archbishop Joseph Kurtz is submitting his resignation this month, according to the Archdiocese of Louisville. Chief Communications Officer Cecelia Price confirmed the announcement Wednesday.

Price said Kurtz isn't leaving the Archdiocese immediately but must submit his resignation following the Code of Canon Law.

Canon 401 says when a diocesan bishop turns 75, he is "required to present his resignation from office to the Supreme Pontiff, who will make provision after he has examined all the circumstances."

According to Price, Kurtz's 75th birthday is in August.

Kurtz will stay in the diocese until his successor is appointed. Price said this process could take several months.

"We do not have a precise timetable," Price said.

Kurtz has been the Archbishop in Louisville since 2007 when he was appointed by former Pope Benedict XVI. Before coming to Louisville, he served as the Bishop of Knoxville.

In July 2019, the archbishop announced that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer. He underwent a successful procedure in November.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.