LFD: Faulty electrical outlet blamed in Louisville apartment fire, more than a dozen tenants impacted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 16 people are looking for another place to call home after a fire at a Louisville apartment complex, the Louisville Fire Department (LFD) said.

The complex is located on Mt. Claire Avenue.

According to Maj. Bobby Cooper with LFD, the fire started on the second floor of one of the units from a faulty electrical outlet. The building contained 12 units and 11 were occupied, Cooper said.

Cooper confirmed everyone got out safely and there were no injuries. A cat died in the fire, Maj. Cooper said.

Three units were heavily damaged from the fire, the other nine sustained smoke and water damage and there was a partial roof collapse, Cooper said.

Cooper said the fire is a good reminder to make sure you have a working smoke detector.

“We have reports that there were smoke detectors that were recently installed, so again, we encourage people to check their smoke detectors, request a smoke detector by just calling 311. We know that they save lives, we know that that allowed the occupants to be notified early, and for the rest of the neighbors to go by and check on them and knock on doors,” said Maj. Cooper.

Last week, a fire at a condominium complex displaced several families in Louisville. Investigators said that fire was started by mulch.