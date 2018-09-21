LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville announced a new music festival coming to town in 2019.It will be a country music festival called "Hometown Rising."

It's the third festival brought to Louisville’s Champions Park by the company Danny Wimmer Presents.

Organizers said these unique festivals put Louisville on a national stage, filling our hotels and bringing thousands of tourists from around the world.

Hometown Rising will be held next year on September 14 and 15. The lineup has yet to be announced but organizers are promising big names.

Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life will also be held again next fall.

