How should Louisville spend American Rescue Plan funding? Affordable housing a top priority

More specifically, people said they wanted funds to focus on supportive housing for Louisville's homeless population and helping create more affordable housing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How should Louisville spend more than $340 million in American Rescue Plan funding? Weeks after opening the question up to the public, Metro Council released results from their online survey.

Affordable and government-supported housing was a top priority to those who filled out the survey. More specifically, people said they wanted funds to focus on supportive housing for Louisville's homeless population and creating more affordable housing in the city.

The city just resumed risk assessments of homeless encampments, posting a notice Thursday that one camp near I-264 and Southern Parkway will be cleared.

Vincent James, Louisville's chief of community building, shared a plan for addressing homelessness, including increased funding for affordable housing and more supportive housing options developed with service providers. Mayor Greg Fischer's team said they were considering using ARP funds to open up more affordable housing.

People also highlighted the importance of financial help to cover rent and security deposits. While a new eviction moratorium was issued until Oct. 3, some have already been evicted or struggled getting rental assistance over the course of the pandemic.

Public health and childcare or early childhood education were also top priorities. Public safety and infrastructure filled out the top five results.

A large amount of those surveyed said they support federal assistance going to nonprofits like the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Science Center and Waterfront Park.

Of those who filled out the survey, 68% said they were white and 15.6% were Black. All other races made up the remaining 16%. A little over 60% of responses came from women. A map of where participants lived can be found here.

Metro Council also hosted three public hearings to take comments on the funding in July.

To see the results of the American Rescue Plan survey, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.