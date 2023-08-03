Louisville Alumni NPHC to host 2023 Greek Week; Here's what to know

It will go from Aug. 2 through Aug. 6.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Alumni NPHC will host its annual Greek Week starting this week!

It will go from Aug. 2 through Aug. 6.

According to a press release, Greek Week is a summer tradition of the "Divine Nine" Sorority and Fraternity organizations. It will celebrate their "collaborative commitment and contributions to the Louisville community and beyond."

Members can volunteer for great causes and spend time with community members and other Greek-letter organizations.

Officials said some of the events are open to the public.

The Louisville Alumni NPHC Greek Week schedule of events is as follows:

Mental Health and Gun Violence Town Hall

When: Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.

Where: At the Shawnee Satellite Building, l ocated at 4018 W. Market Street

The Scholarship Social

When: Thursday, Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: A t the Black Jockey’s Lounge, located at 630 S. 4 th Street

Denim and Diamond Kickback

When: Friday, Aug. 4 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; $20 cover charge

Where: At the Palm Room, located at 1821 W. Jefferson

Backpack Give-a-way

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: A t First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church, located at 3601 Virginia Avenue

Greek Worship Service

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.

Where: At First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church, located at 3601 Virginia Avenue

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.