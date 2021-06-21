Algonquin Pool remains open after vandalism over the weekend

The weekend before, Algonquin Pool was closed due to a lifeguard shortage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one week after unexpectedly closing due to staffing shortages, the only public pool in West Louisville was vandalized Saturday.

Metro Parks officials confirmed someone broke into Algonquin Pool Saturday night, threw picnic tables and bottles into the water and lit firecrackers.

John Reiter with Metro Parks said a group of employees went to the park the next morning to clean damage so normal operations could resume Sunday. The pool was open regular hours Monday.

The weekend before, Algonquin Pool was closed due to a lifeguard shortage, though many pointed out Metro Parks kept public pools in Sun Valley and Fairdale open.

Metro councilmember Keisha Dorsey (D-3) posted her concerns on social media, asking for the community's help in making sure the pool is accessible.

"Let the leadership know that this is important to you and not just having it open, but having it equitable," Doresy said.

Aquatics Supervisor Keith Smith said the pool was closed when lifeguards called out without anyone available to replace them. The department is currently looking to hire six to 10 more lifeguards to ensure they have enough staff to avoid any more closings.

"It's really hard on this community to do that and that's why we need the extra guards that we need," Smith said.

Metro Parks is offering to pay for a person's entire lifeguard training program if they can complete the prerequisites for becoming a lifeguard, which includes swimming 300 yards, treading water for two minutes and carrying a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the pool for 20 yards in one minute and 40 seconds.

"The pre reqs [are] the hardest part," Smith said. "If they can get through the pre reqs, I tell them the rest of it comes easy because we're going to teach you the rest that you'll need to know."

Reiter noted Algonquin Pool will be closed Tuesday under its normal operating schedule. For a full schedule of the city's public pools, click here.

