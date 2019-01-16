LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Regional Airport Authority Board voted to rename the city’s airport to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Jan. 16.

The three-letter airport location identifier will remain SDF and will not change.

Mayor Greg Fischer said he is pleased and proud of the decision.

RELATED: Abandoned gym set for facelift, new future

“Muhammad Ali belonged to the world, but he only had one hometown, and fortunately, that is our great city of Louisville…” Fischer said. “ It is important that we, as a city, further champion The Champ’s legacy, and the airport renaming is a wonderful next step.”

Photos: Muhammad Ali 1942-2016 FEBRUARY 25, 1964: Cassius Clay in action against Sonny Liston during their heavyweight title fight at Miami Beach, Florida. Clay won the contest, becoming world champion, when Liston failed to come out at the start of the seventh round. LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: Former Boxer Muhammad Ali poses as he attends the Grand Gala Hilton VIP reception held at the Muhammad Ali Center on May 5, 2006 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) August 1966: US boxer Muhammad Ali in training for a match against Brian London. (Photo by R. McPhedran/Express/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Muhammad Ali attends the Sports For Peace Fundraising Ball at The V&A on July 25, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) spars with challenger Floyd Patterson during the World Heavyweight Championship fight. Clay won the fight with a technical knockout in the 12th round. 25th November 1965. LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: Former Boxer Muhammad Ali poses as he attends the Grand Gala Hilton VIP reception held at the Muhammad Ali Center on May 5, 2006 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) 4th August 1966: American boxer Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jnr in training for his upcoming fight against Brian London. London lost the fight, after being knocked out in the third round. (Photo by R. McPhedran/Express/Getty Images) August 1966: US boxer Muhammad Ali in training for a match against Brian London. (Photo by R. McPhedran/Express/Getty Images) American heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali throws bare-handed punches in the ring while in training for his fight against Brian London, London, England, August 1966. (Photo by R. McPhedran/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) 2641452 003 27th May 1963: American Heavyweight boxer Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) lying on his hotel bed in London. He holds up five fingers in a prediction of how many rounds it will take him to knock out British boxer Henry Cooper.

The boxing legend died in 2016.