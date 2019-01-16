LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Regional Airport Authority Board voted to rename the city’s airport to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Jan. 16.
The three-letter airport location identifier will remain SDF and will not change.
Mayor Greg Fischer said he is pleased and proud of the decision.
“Muhammad Ali belonged to the world, but he only had one hometown, and fortunately, that is our great city of Louisville…” Fischer said. “ It is important that we, as a city, further champion The Champ’s legacy, and the airport renaming is a wonderful next step.”
