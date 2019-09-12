LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials at Muhammad Ali International Airport said they were alerted to a suspicious item in a terminal Dec. 9.

In a tweet, they said the item was found at 8:31 a.m. in the west hall before the TSA security checkpoint. Officials are currently assessing the situation.

There will be no impact to airport operations or flights, officials said.

WHAS11 will update with more information when released.

