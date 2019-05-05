LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Derby weekend comes to a close, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is gearing up for its busiest day in the airport’s history with 28,000 departing and arriving passengers.

Airport officials said they plan on seeing 14,500 people leaving the Derby City this "Departure Sunday," the day most visitors return home after the Kentucky Derby.

“We had 71 mainline aircraft scheduled for Sunday, May 5 – an increase of 136% compared to our average of about 30 on a typical day in the month,” Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said.

On a typical day in May, the airport sees around 7,700 passengers. From Wednesday, May 1 through Sunday, May 5, a total of 48,600 arriving and departing seats were scheduled at Louisville’s airport on 441 flights – an overall increase of 22% in passenger capacity.

For the Kentucky Derby, the top markets flying into Louisville are Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, New York and Washington, D.C.

Kristin Goodwillie was at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Sunday, talking to some of the departing visitors about their time at the Derby. She will have more on the record-breaking day at 6:30 p.m.

