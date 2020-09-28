x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Local News

Power restored at Louisville airport after outage impacts TSA security checkpoint, concourses

TSA had to manually screen passengers during the outage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Power has been restored to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport after officials said an issue with an electrical transformer caused a shortage after 9:30 a.m.

The outage impacted the TSA security checkpoint through Concourses A and B, causing staff to manually screen passengers ahead of departing flights. Power was later restored, with normal screening expected to resume at around 11 a.m.

More on WHAS11: 

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.