Louisville airport unveils parking improvements

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport unveiled several new parking enhancements Monday. The changes are intended to improve the overall customer experience at the airport.

Enhancements include a new parking guidance system, an upgraded parking lot and a frequent parker program.

The Park Assist Parking Guidance System will be available in the 2,000 space parking garage adjacent to the airport. The system will show customers which spices are available or occupied using colored LED lights.

According to the airport, the system can also help customers find their vehicle through TIBA parking systems or the Park Assist mobile app.

The airport converted the former Credit Card Lot into the newly named Premier Parking Lot. The lot features 30% more parking spaces and a covered walkway to the terminal. Parking in the lot is $10 per day. According to the airport, it is the most affordable and convenient parking options available.

Finally, customers can earn points for free parking through the airport's new SDF Rewards Frequent Parker Program. The program is open to anyone and is free to join. The more customers park at the airport, the more points they will earn. More information on the program is available at SDFRewards.com.

“Improving the customer experience is at the heart of all of our decisions,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Mann said he expects air traffic to return to normal levels by 2022, so he said the airport is doubling down on investments that will "make flying Louisville better than ever before."

