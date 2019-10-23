LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were driving down I-65 or the Watterson Expressway Tuesday, you may have seen smoke or flames at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

It wasn't a real emergency, but it was a full-scale aircraft emergency disaster drill lasting for hours.

"Today is kind of a special day for us," Natalie Chaudoin, the airport's director of public relations said.

There were more than 20 mutual aid agencies that participated in the training exercise alongside the airport's staff, including, Louisville Fire, Jefferson Co. Fire, and LMPD.

"There's very little on-the-job training so being able to put on something like this and letting us be apart of it, and let our crews perform the duties and take the initial steps that would be done in a real life scenario, is of incredible value to us and an important process," Bobby Cooper, Louisville Fire battalion chief said.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport hold emergency training drills every three years, but this year is the largest the airport has had.

"Should a major aircraft incident happen here at SDF, you don't know what those circumstances will be until that event. So, to be able to have those relationships, have those plans in place for everyone to be able to come and respond and be prepared to do so is essential and will be crucial in those minutes," Chaudoin said.

There were 150 volunteers that role-played as aircraft passengers for the drill. First responders also practices putting out flames on the aircraft, providing medical aid, and other possible scenarios that would arise from an aircraft disaster.

Training continues Wednesday and Thursday at the airfield.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.