LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're catching a flight into or out of Louisville Tuesday morning, don't be alarmed if you see smoke or fire. Officials with the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport are conducting aircraft emergency exercises on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The airport's Public Safety Department and a variety of emergency response agencies will use a portion of the airfield as part of a "simulated aircraft incident."

The drill will include a period of fire, smoke, and about 150 volunteers who will act as passengers on an aircraft. There will also be activities in the terminal relating to the exercise.

If you're traveling on interstates and roads around the perimeter of the airport, you could also see or hear aspects of the exercises including flames, smoke, and a heavy presence of emergency vehicles.

"This is the largest emergency aircraft training exercise ever held at SDF," said Dan Mann, Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "We wanted to make sure we provided our teams and others responding a true emergency environment."

While some of the aspects of the exercise may appear real, this is just a drill and there is no actual danger. The emergency practice will not affect flights arriving or leaving Louisville.

