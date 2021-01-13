Nonstop flights from Charleston to Louisville to take off in 2021

The service from Allegiant Air was supposed to begin in 2020, but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly one year after the flight was initially announced, nonstop flights from Louisville to Charleston, SC through Allegiant Air will finally begin in May.

In a press release, Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport (SDF) announced the seasonal service to Charleston International Airport (CHS) will be available on Mondays and Fridays beginning May 28, 2021.

To celebrate the launch of the new flight, Allegiant is offering flights at a special low price through Jan. 13 on their website. According to the website, one-way tickets start at $49.

The flights were initially set to begin in May 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the service.

"We appreciate Allegiant's continued investment in Louisville. Their growth at SDF, especially during a pandemic, speaks to their confidence in our community and the team at SDF," said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

Charleston marks Allegiant's 11th destination from SDF. Allegiant also offers service to from Louisville to Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

In December, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport unveiled several new parking enhancements. The changes are intended to improve the overall customer experience at the airport.

Enhancements include a new parking guidance system, an upgraded parking lot and a frequent parker program.

Mann said he expects air traffic to return to normal levels by 2022, so he said the airport is doubling down on investments that will "make flying Louisville better than ever before."

