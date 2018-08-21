LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Imagine an entire community trained to end suicide. It's happening right here in Louisville.

Mayor Greg Fischer, the Louisville Health Advisory Board, and other community leaders announced the initiative Tuesday morning, Aug. 21. It’s called QPR and stands for Question-Persuade-Refer. It’s designed to give you the tools you need to give people thinking about suicide hope and help.

The Louisville Health Advisory Board, or LHAB, is hosting community-wide trainings on the technique during Sept. 9-15 for National Suicide Prevention Week. September is also National Suicide Prevention Month. LHAB said it’s all part of the movement to make mental health a more common and comfortable conversation.

"Here in Louisville, we are ahead of 39 out of 50 other cities in terms of our rates being higher for suicide. We rank 11th,” Passport Health Plan Behavioral Health Manager Dr. David Hanna said.

It's a sobering statistic, but one a simple commitment can change.

"It'd be unacceptable to just stand by and do nothing about it,” Mayor Fischer said. "The truth is that there are parents, brothers, sisters, children, and friends who will spend the rest of their lives wishing they had seen the signs, wishing they had known they could do something. This training can make the difference."

"An important part of being able to stop suicide is by having individuals understand what to look for and then how to intervene,” LHAB Behavioral Health Committee Dr. Val Slayton said.

That's where QPR training comes in. It's a 90-minute session designed for anybody. You don't need a medical background, just a desire to make a difference.

"It's about people offering hope to people they care about or may just bump into on the street. You never know when somebody is going to be in crisis,” University of Louisville Cards SPEAK Coordinator Tracie Meyer said.

Data shows 54 percent of Americans won't intervene with somebody contemplating suicide because they don't know what to do. LHAB said the stigma surrounding mental health continues to lessen though, and points to several factors like public health initiatives and the next generation.

"I think our youth are pretty powerful. They're not so afraid of being uncomfortable when it comes to mental health,” Meyer said. "We know with practice, having those conversations becomes easier and easier. It's a comfort zone that we hope all of our community members will find themselves in. It really will save lives."

If you'd like to sign up for a QPR training, there are a ton of options for you. There are nearly 90 sessions all over the city, and they’re offered at different times throughout those seven days the week of Sept. 9-15. You just need to be 18, and LHAB is hoping to get 35 people in each session. There will also be around 50 organizational sessions for groups like the mayor's office and other companies.

The group is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for this project by getting the most people trained in one week.

Just visit www.qprlou.com to sign up.

© 2018 WHAS-TV