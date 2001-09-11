Louisville leaders, firefighters honor first responders on 20th anniversary of 9/11

A wreath honoring the 343 FDNY firefighters was laid on a steel beam that was brought from the Ground Zero site.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Louisville firefighters honored the hundreds of first responders who have their lives at the World Trade Center.

After, the streel beam was taken through downtown by escort, ending at the Cathedral of the Assumption for the annual Blue Mass.

Gov. Andy Beshear shared a personal story about losing one of his classmates in the attack.

“Ted was 22 with his whole life ahead of him and now to be 20 years later thinking about everything he’s missed and thinking about all I’ve had – it’s tough.

Beshear said it’s a tough day each anniversary that passes, knowing his friend didn’t get the chance to experience his life to the fullest.

The names of all Louisville first responders that have died in the line of duty were read during the mass.

Gov. Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer both urged the community to use the unity shown during 9/11 to help the commonwealth overcome its escalating cases of COVID-19.

“Well when we think about 9/11, we were attacked by an adversary and we all came together – whether that is running into the building to protect and save Americans or how we came together united. We need that today more than ever. We’ve lost 8,000 Kentuckians to COVID and all it takes is us to get vaccinated and to wear a mask when appropriate to protect one another,” Beshear said.

Fischer added, “My hope today is that this tragic anniversary will remind us again of the bravery of our first responders and the beauty of pulling together to get through tragedy in our duty to do what we can do to help each other today.”

Residents in Paristown Pointe also held their own remembrance of the victims and first responders of 9/11.

Military members were also recognized for their service and honor to our country.

Event organizers said the event not only celebrated superheroes we have in city, but also remembered those who've made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Real Young Prodigy's and 2021 American Idol contestant Alex Miller performed at the event.

