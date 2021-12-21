Police: 8-year-old missing from Beechmont found safe

Ashten Sullivan has been located and is safe with family, police said Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home issued for a missing 8-year-old has been canceled.

According to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson, Ashten Sullivan was located and is safe with family members.

He was reported missing from the 4600 block of Picadilly Avenue Monday evening.

No other information was made available.

