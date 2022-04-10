Louisville receives a million dollars to fix sidewalks

The investment will make Louisville sidewalks more accessible and help pedestrians stay safe, officials say.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville will receive a million dollars in federal funding to repair crumbling, run-down sidewalks around the Metro.

The investment will make Louisville sidewalks more accessible and increase pedestrian safety near busy roads, according to a press release.

The funding came from the House Appropriations Committee’s Community Project Funding program, a move Congressman John Yarmuth spearheaded.

“Louisvillians deserve safety and peace of mind on our city’s sidewalks, whether they’re walking to work, taking their children or grandchildren to school, or just stepping out for fresh air or exercise,” Yarmuth said.

Yarmuth made the announcement on Oct. 4 at the site of a sidewalk repair project being completed on Algonquin Parkway. He was joined by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Metro Councilwoman Angela Bowens, and Metro Public Works Director Vanessa Burns.

“Sidewalk rehabilitation projects are foundational to a city that puts a premium on the safe passage of its residents and over the past 12 years, our hard-working Public Works team has laid 350,000 feet of ADA-compliant sidewalks,” Fischer said.

Public Works Director Burns highlighted the importance of working together at all levels of government to deliver services to the Louisville community.

“I want thank Congressman Yarmuth and Mayor Fischer for their commitment to revitalizing our city’s infrastructure during their tenures,” Burns said. “Their support of Public Works has been vital in creating a long-standing partnership with the Metro Council and other stakeholders, which has allowed our Public Works team to deliver critical infrastructural services to our city.”

