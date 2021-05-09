'He was everything' | Family of man killed in hit-and-run pleads for answers

Louis Walker was struck on Grade Lane Aug. 30. He died Sunday after battling for his life on a ventilator.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is searching for answers after a hit-and-run killed a husband and father.

Last week, we brought you the story of Louis Walker, who was fighting for his life in the hospital on a ventilator. Walker was struck by a car while on a bicycle in the 7100 block of Grade Lane around 9 p.m. Aug. 30. Walker died Sunday.

He is the 8th person to die from a hit and run in Louisville this year. Looking at the state of Kentucky, he's the 24th.

"I pray for them and I pray that they get the justice that they need too," Louis' daughter Lindsey Walter said. "Because I know what they're going through. "

His family is now imploring the person responsible to step forward to give them much-needed solace.

His wife and sweetheart since 1984, Terri Walker, sat by his side through six days in the hospital.

"It's just been terrible these last 24 hours," Terri said.

Home on Saturday, she went through the belongings Louis had on him, wrapped in a plastic bag by the hospital. A cross necklace he wore every day, rings, a Harley Davidson necklace all remind her of the man she married.

A mechanic by trade, Louis Walker is remembered by his family as a caretaker and someone who was always there to put a smile on their face.

"He built this shed," Lindsey said. "He worked on cars, he could build a house from the ground up. He was an electrician, he was a plumber, he was everything. He was everything."

