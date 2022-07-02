City of Louisville, employee union at odds on status of grievances

Employees and union leaders said they filed grievances and ethics complaints with the city but have not received responses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the union representing City of Louisville employees allege complaints of racism, harassment and unethical behavior have been ignored.

Metro Parks employee Orlando Smith was one of several union members who spoke to the Government Oversight and Audit Committee Tuesday night.

“It has been swept under the rug from the lowest supervisors to the directors of human resources. The system is broken and the ASCFME members are the ones suffering from the negative impacts,” he said.

Smith and union leaders said they filed grievances and ethics complaints with the city but have not received responses.

Metro Human Resources Director Ernestine Booth-Henry said they won’t stand for racism and fought back against the claims that they have ignored complaints.

“What we were asked were specifics with regards to how the individuals that were involved in said complaints were disciplined. To protect the confidentiality of those employees, we did not disclose all the information related to that,” she explained. “To say that we were just non-responsive is not accurate.”

Booth-Henry said there are currently ten complaints in the queue they are investigating.

Councilmembers have requested a list of the grievances that have been filed to get a better idea of where things stand.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.