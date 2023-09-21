'Kind of get the concert for free': Louisvillians get Louder Than Life experience for free on their properties

It's been the source of controversy in the past, with the stage and speakers facing multiple Louisville neighborhoods, and sometimes heard as far as four miles away.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louder than Life kicked off on Thursday. People who live nearby said the music festival can be heard from their backyard and they don't mind the noise.

"We can hear it from here so we kind of get the concert for free," said Jacob Isaac.

He and his neighbors are no stranger to noise.

Bourbon and Beyond was last week at the Exposition Center and now, this week is Louder than Life.

"It's honestly like if you are out here you can hear it and if you're inside you can barely hear it, it's pretty fine and the music isn't bad!" Isaac said.

The bands can be heard over the birds chirping in nearby neighborhoods.

It's been the source of controversy in the past -- with the stage and speakers facing multiple Louisville neighborhoods -- and sometimes heard as far as four miles away.

Residents like Heather Rainwater enjoy listening to the music from her patio.

"We heard Bruno Mars last weekend and we got to hear him in the backyard it was awesome," she said.

In 2019 Danny Wimmer, promoter of Louder than Life, addressed changes to the music festival after several complaints from nearby neighborhoods to reduce noise levels.

Some Audubon residents told WHAS11 this year is quieter than past years but they're expecting louder noise throughout the week.

"I've honestly heard nothing today, absolutely nothing, but tomorrow is when it will start to pick up and by Saturday night it's going to be absolutely like they're in the backyard with you," Rainwater said.

Overall some of these residents feel it's a good time, that it's all about being louder than life.

"One time a year it's already a crazy time a year with Halloween...you should just enjoy it while you got it," Rainwater said.

