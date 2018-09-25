LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Organizers of the Louder Than Life music festival have canceled the event this weekend.

Festival producers called the conditions at Champions Park “unsafe” and said it is not possible to make sure the site is safe for this weekend.

Danny Wimmer Presents will offer full refunds for all tickets. That includes the official hotel and camping packages.

If you purchased tickets through Front Gates, your orders will be automatically processed. It may take up to three weeks to process.

Read the full statement from festival producers below:

It is with deep regret that we inform you that this weekend’s Louder Than Life festival has been canceled due to unsafe conditions resulting from ongoing rain and flooding at the festival site—Champions Park. After carefully inspecting the grounds and infrastructure this evening, the City and we have determined that it is no longer possible to make the festival site safe in time for this weekend.

We appreciate the outpouring of support from our fans, the numerous offers to come out and help, and the herculean efforts of the City of Louisville in trying to make the festival happen. The one thing we will never sacrifice is the safety of our fans, bands, staffand patrons.

Before making the decision to cancel the festival, we looked at every option, from moving the event to another location to breaking the event up into smaller events in various venues. Unfortunately, it’s not logistically possible, and the weather is just not cooperating. It is not safe to attempt to move equipment, and replacement equipment is not available.

We are so proud of this year’s festival experience that included incredible music, a showcase for Louisville’s great food scene, and of course an unparalleled offering of Kentucky bourbon, and more. We’re so disappointed to not get the chance to share all of this with you. This year’s Louder Than Life was going to be the momentous experience you all deserve.

We will be back next year even bigger and better and look forward to continuing our relationship with our incredible fans and this great city.

