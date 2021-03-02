LMPD announces road, ramp closures for Louder Than Life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police announced street closures and areas with no parking during Louder Than Life's return to the Kentucky Expo Center Sept. 23-26.
LMPD's Special Operations Division said Gate 1 into the Expo Center will be closed throughout the four-day festival. For access, people are asked to use Gates 2 and 4 off Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway.
The following ramps will be closed every day of the event from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.:
- I-264 EB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1
- I-264 WB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1
- I-65 NB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1
- I-65 SB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1
Phillips Lane from Crittenden Drive to Freedom Way will be restricted to businesses, hotels and ride-share access only. No stopping is allowed on either side of the following streets during the festival:
- Phillips Lane from Preston to Crittenden
- Monarch Drive from Phillips to Manning
- Manning Road from Preston to Gate 7
- KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston to I-65 Overpass
- James Road
No one can stop on the south side of the following streets at any time:
- Hart Ave.
- Union Ave.
- Laure Ave.
- Wolfe Ave.
- Bourbon Ave.
- Belmar Ave. from Preston to Henderson
- Short Street
- Morgan Ave.
- Springdale Ave.
- Farmdale Ave.
- Lucas Ave.
- Keller Ave.
No one can stop on the west side of the following streets:
- Fayette Ave.
- Franklin Ave.
- Henderson
- Curtis Ave from Farmdale to Lucas
- Roosevelt Ave.
- Lupino Road
No one can stop on the north side of Jefferson Court either.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.