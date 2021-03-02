LMPD announces road, ramp closures for Louder Than Life

LMPD's Special Operations Division said Gate 1 into the Kentucky Expo Center will be closed throughout the four-day festival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police announced street closures and areas with no parking during Louder Than Life's return to the Kentucky Expo Center Sept. 23-26.

LMPD's Special Operations Division said Gate 1 into the Expo Center will be closed throughout the four-day festival. For access, people are asked to use Gates 2 and 4 off Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway.

The following ramps will be closed every day of the event from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.:

I-264 EB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1

I-264 WB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1

I-65 NB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1

I-65 SB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1

Phillips Lane from Crittenden Drive to Freedom Way will be restricted to businesses, hotels and ride-share access only. No stopping is allowed on either side of the following streets during the festival:

Phillips Lane from Preston to Crittenden

Monarch Drive from Phillips to Manning

Manning Road from Preston to Gate 7

KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston to I-65 Overpass

James Road

No one can stop on the south side of the following streets at any time:

Hart Ave.

Union Ave.

Laure Ave.

Wolfe Ave.

Bourbon Ave.

Belmar Ave. from Preston to Henderson

Short Street

Morgan Ave.

Springdale Ave.

Farmdale Ave.

Lucas Ave.

Keller Ave.

No one can stop on the west side of the following streets:

Fayette Ave.

Franklin Ave.

Henderson

Curtis Ave from Farmdale to Lucas

Roosevelt Ave.

Lupino Road

No one can stop on the north side of Jefferson Court either.

