LMPD announces road, ramp closures for Louder Than Life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police announced street closures and areas with no parking during Louder Than Life's return to the Kentucky Expo Center Sept. 23-26.

LMPD's Special Operations Division said Gate 1 into the Expo Center will be closed throughout the four-day festival. For access, people are asked to use Gates 2 and 4 off Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway.

The following ramps will be closed every day of the event from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.:

  • I-264 EB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-264 WB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-65 NB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-65 SB Ramp to Phillips Lane, KY Expo Center Gate 1

Phillips Lane from Crittenden Drive to Freedom Way will be restricted to businesses, hotels and ride-share access only. No stopping is allowed on either side of the following streets during the festival:

  • Phillips Lane from Preston to Crittenden
  • Monarch Drive from Phillips to Manning
  • Manning Road from Preston to Gate 7
  • KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston to I-65 Overpass
  • James Road

No one can stop on the south side of the following streets at any time:

  • Hart Ave.
  • Union Ave.
  • Laure Ave.
  • Wolfe Ave.
  • Bourbon Ave.
  • Belmar Ave. from Preston to Henderson
  • Short Street
  • Morgan Ave.
  • Springdale Ave.
  • Farmdale Ave.
  • Lucas Ave.
  • Keller Ave.

No one can stop on the west side of the following streets:

  • Fayette Ave.
  • Franklin Ave.
  • Henderson
  • Curtis Ave from Farmdale to Lucas
  • Roosevelt Ave.
  • Lupino Road

No one can stop on the north side of Jefferson Court either.

