At Saints Pizza and Pub in St. Matthews, hundreds of Murray State Racers fans and alumni are about 850 miles away from where their team played in Hartford, Connecticut.

But their passion is just as big as the fight the Racers gave Florida State. "I love the support of the Murray community, the Murray fans."

Saints has been a second home for the Racers fans. The restaurant has hosted watch parties throughout the year. Saturday's was extra sweet. A trip to the Sweet 16 was on the line.

"Thrilled that they've gone this far," Holly Brockman-Johnson said. She's a believer in her team, despite MSU's 62-90 loss to Florida State

"I think there is some magic in this team. Even Magic Johnson came to the game - the OVC tournament and I think anything can happen in March," she said.

Alumni volunteer Scott Grant helped organize Saturday's watch party and says the game against Florida State was one of the biggest in the team's history. He counted 374 fans in attendance.

Murray State's undergraduate enrollment is about 8,600 and Grant says there are about a thousand Murray State alumni in Kentuckiana.

While much of Kentuckiana bleeds Cardinal red or UK blue, Grant says in the western part of the state, navy blue and gold reign supreme.

"UK and UofL are not nearly the things they are everywhere else. Our number one team has always been the Racers and we plan on keeping it that way."

Contact reporter Robert Bradfield at rbradfield@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.