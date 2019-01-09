LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville City FC founder and TEG Architects CEO Wayne Estopinal was added to the Jeffersonville Home of Champions Wall Saturday.

The parks department honored the late Estopinal with a dedication ceremony and unveiling of a new plaque.

"We recognize the contributions that my Dad made to this city, but also the city recognizes that also, and that they are honoring him with this amazing plaque,” Estopinal's daughter Ashley said.

Estopinal and two others died in a plane crash in 2018 while heading to a business conference in Chicago.