LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department will lead a procession for the two mothers and daughters killed in a crash outside St. Louis Feb. 14.

The procession for Lesley Prather, her daughter Rhyan, Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey will start at approximately 5:30 p.m, going past fire houses, Assumption High School and St. Raphael to Ratterman Funeral Home at around 6:30 p.m. Roads in the area will be closed as the procession passes.

Friends and classmates of the McCaw and Prather families have been encouraged to gather at St. Raphael on 2141 Lancashire Avenue and Assumption on 2170 Tyler Lane as the procession passes.

Major Bobby Cooper thanked the St. Louis-area fire departments for providing a full escort to the Missouri state line. Justin Ames with Jeffersonville Fire said every overpass from Evansville to the Sherman Minton will be covered by an American flag in support of Louisville Fire as the Prathers and McCaws return to Louisville.

Lesley Prather joined the Louisville Division of Fire in October 2016. Her brother-in-law currently works as a firefighter as well. A former volleyball player, Prather and volleyball coach Carrie McCaw were on their way to a volleyball tournament with their daughters when a white pickup truck crossed into their lanes and struck their minivan.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said authorities are awaiting toxicology reports on the driver who caused the crash, and that the driver has a history of drug charges.

The route for the Prathers and McCaws procession is as follows:

Exit 1-64 at Cannons Lane

Right on Dutchmans Lane

Right on Taylorsville Road

Left on Bardstown Road to Ratterman Funeral Home at 3800 Bardstown Road

A map of the route can be found here.

WHAS11 will livestream the procession from New Albany to the funeral home on our website and Facebook page.

