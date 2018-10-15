LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – — A Louisville teen in desperate need of a new liver is seeing a huge outpouring of support from her community. One family, touched by her story, has even donated their car.

WHAS11 first introduced you to Catherine Carey and her 13-year-old daughter Haley last month.

The single mom was struggling to make ends meet- missing work while going back and forth to Cincinnati for her daughter's treatment. The family’s electricity was even turned off.

But the worse of their luck happened on a recent trip back from the hospital, when the family car caught on fire and was a total loss.

That's where Erin Hosking comes in.

"When I saw her story it really hit home with me. My father went through a liver transplant ten years ago and is on the list again for a kidney and liver. We also have a daughter who is chronically ill that we take to Cincinnati so we know the route well and I couldn't imagine not having what I needed to get her the care that she needs,” Hosking said.

Erin and her husband Chris decided they would donate their car to Catherine and her family.

"I was at a loss of words, I mean what do you say you can't really find the words to say what a blessing they are to us,” Carey said.

The Hosking family wouldn't accept any payment, only asking the families keep in touch.

"When you have an opportunity to do something good, don't hesitate just do it. Focus on the good and the positive in life and lift somebody up when you can,” Hosking said.

The Hosking family is one of many families to donate to the teen’s family. They have seen nearly $1,500 in donations for bills in addition to gift cards, meal trains and Discount Tires offering one year of free tire rotations and gas cards.

