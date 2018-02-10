LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Animal Services accepts all animals – no questions asked.

They say yes to strays, surrendered pets and any animals collected by animal control.

The shelter staff has no control over how many animals come in and how many animals go out.

Right now, that’s a problem because the shelter is incredibly overcrowded and if animals don’t start finding homes soon, difficult decisions will have to be made.

The shelter is loud, and the concrete kennels are no place to stay permanently. The staff is doing everything they can to keep the dogs comfortable.

"It’s a struggle for us every day,” LMAS Director Ozzy Gibson said.

They're so busy cleaning and medicating, they don't have time for enrichment.

"When we have time to get more animals out and work with them, that makes them more adoptable. But when were full like we are now, it’s all we can do just cleaning up after them to make sure they all get what they need,” Gibson explained.

That's one reason shelter staff is so desperate to find these dogs homes, but the other perhaps the more pressing reason is if they don't, it could mean making decisions they don't want to make.

Gibson said, "We want to save them all. But at the end of the day, that's just not going to be possible."

Last year, LMAS earned the "no kill" status for the first time in years.

They didn't have to euthanize any healthy animals for space or time, but the way things are looking this year, that could change.

“Bad case scenario- we have to take in 20 dogs today- that's going to be a problem and it is every day,” Gibson said.

The good news is you can help. You can come find your lost dog or take home a new one.

It could make the difference in giving these dogs a chance at life that they all deserve.

These ten dogs desperately need a home.

Current LMAS Shelter Pets Up For Adoption

Questions about these dogs can be sent to animalservicesadoption@louisvilleky.gov or call 473-PETS.

You don’t have to live in Jefferson County to adopt from LMAS.

If people cannot adopt, we ask that the volunteer, foster or donate.

Right now, the shelter needs:

- Bleach

- Lysol

- Heating blankets

- Harnesses, leashes & collars

- Toys, interactive games

© 2018 WHAS-TV