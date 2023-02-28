Louisville co-workers split $50K winning lottery ticket

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell were on break when they decided to buy some scratch-off tickets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisvillians are a few thousand dollars richer after they bought a lucky Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket while they were on break at work.

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell were working as cashiers at Valu Market on Bardstown Road when they decided to buy two scratch-off tickets during their break.

They were delighted to see they won $100 on a $30 ticket. The lucky co-workers decided to try their luck at a $50 500X ticket.

“We were just messing around and decided to play,” Trice said.

As they scratched off the first spot, they uncovered a $500 win.

“We were excited about the first win,” the co-workers said. “We even did a little fist bump.”

Little did they know, their winnings were just getting started.

“I saw the second one and thought I was going to pass out,” Trice said.

The two kept scratching, uncovering wins on every spot on the ticket. By the time they were done, their winnings totaled $50,000.

The following day, which happened to be Mitchell’s birthday, they claimed their ticket, each receiving $17,875 after taxes.

“I’ll never forget it,” Mitchell said. “Definitely, a birthday to remember.”

Mitchell said he plans to get a car and find housing while Trice said she’ll put her winnings towards rent and savings.

The Valu Market in Mid City Mall will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.