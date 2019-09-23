LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One day after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Oak Grove, Kentucky Lottery officials say the winner has come forward.

The ticket was sold at 101 Lotto on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Officials said the winner came forward Monday morning at Kentucky Lottery headquarters and wished to remain anonymous.

When a family member of the winner discovered the win, they couldn’t believe it.

“At first I thought they were kidding, but the five numbers on the ticket matched up. We just couldn’t believe it,” they told Kentucky Lottery officials.

The winner told officials they hope to use some of the money for travel and plans to put the rest to work.

“This is a life-changing event, and I plan on using this wisely,” they said.

101 Lotto will receive a $10,000 selling bonus.

