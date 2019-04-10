LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Andy Beshear issued a scam alert after a Kentucky woman lost $30,000 in a Social Security scam.

Someone pretending to be from the IRS called the victim and convinced her to wire $30,000 to a bank in Chicago. She believed she was paying an outstanding debt to avoid jail time. Once she realized something was not right, she contacted Beshear’s office for assistance.

Beshear wants Kentuckians to be aware of the suspended Social Security scam where the caller asks for confirmation of a Social Security number. Federal government employees will never suspend your Social Security number or ask you to wire money over the phone.

“I just want to take time to remind every Kentuckian to hang up on anyone who calls and asks for your Social Security number – it is scam,” Beshear said in a press release.

